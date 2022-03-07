Dayton man sentenced to federal prison in child porn case

Jason Pollet was sentenced Monday in U.S. District Court in Dayton to 132 months in prison, or 11 years, after he pleaded guilty in November to distributing child pornography, according to a release from Kenneth Parker, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio.

“Between November and December 2020, Pollet used Kik Messenger and Wickr — two internet-based messaging apps — to distribute more than 30 images and videos of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct to an undercover law enforcement officer,” the release stated.