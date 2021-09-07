Dayton man sentenced to prison for Social Security, COVID relief fraud

Jon Devol, aka John Atkins, was sentenced to 15 months in prison for fraudulently obtaining nearly $60,000, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio announced Tuesday.

“After a recent Social Security Administration Office of Inspector General audit caused the benefit payments to stop in summer 2020, Jon Devol, also known as John Atkins, called the SSA office pretending to be his elderly mother whom he had fraudulently named as the payee,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a release. “According to court documents, Devol impersonated his mother throughout the 30-minute, recorded phone call.