BreakingNews
Police release photo of Beavercreek Walmart shooter; FBI seeks details on man

Dayton man sentenced to probation in child pornography case

Crime & Law
By
16 minutes ago
X

A Dayton will spend up to five years on probation following his conviction in a child pornography case.

Phillip Textor, 63, was sentenced Monday by Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge E. Gerald Parker after he pleaded guilty to two counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor. Five additional counts were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

ExploreMan gets 3 years in prison in Dayton teen sex case

Textor, who had faced up to three years in prison, also was designated a Tier II sexual offender, which will require him to register his address every 180 days for 25 years.

Dayton police began an investigation based on information from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force that Textor had child sexual assault media on his electronic devices, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

In Other News
1
Riverside man gets 25 years for rape of 4, including 2 children
2
2 men arrested after shots fired into Dayton houses
3
Beavercreek Walmart mass shooting: 4 injured, gunman kills self, police...
4
15-year-old girl fatally shot: One of two persons of interest in...
5
Prosecutor: Fencing contractor took more than $135K; preschool, humane...

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top