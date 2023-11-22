Dayton man sentenced to probation in child pornography case

A Dayton will spend up to five years on probation following his conviction in a child pornography case.

Phillip Textor, 63, was sentenced Monday by Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge E. Gerald Parker after he pleaded guilty to two counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor. Five additional counts were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

Textor, who had faced up to three years in prison, also was designated a Tier II sexual offender, which will require him to register his address every 180 days for 25 years.

Dayton police began an investigation based on information from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force that Textor had child sexual assault media on his electronic devices, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.