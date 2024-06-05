Dayton man who shoots at woman, points gun at officer gets probation

Credit: Montgomery County Jail Credit: Montgomery County Jail

As part of his probation conditions, Stargell is ordered to complete treatment at Department of Veterans Affairs and complete Veterans Treatment Court.

Stargell shot at a woman Feb. 23 outside the Holiday Inn Express & Suites, 2140 S. Edwin C. Moses Blvd., but did not hit her, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

A Dayton police officer heard the gunshot when he was at the hotel parking lot completing paperwork.

“He ordered Mr. Stargell to drop the gun, however, he raised it towards (the officer) causing him to seek cover. After ordering Mr. Stargell to stop and show his hands, Mr. Stargell got into his car and fled the scene,” the affidavit read.

Stargell went home and got into a different vehicle and fled from police again, court documents stated.

“He ultimately struck a structure, flipping his car and causing structure damage to the building,” the affidavit read.

The crash happened around 11:10 p.m. Feb. 23 when the driver of a 2007 Ford E-250 cargo van, identified as Stargell, was headed north on North Paul Laurence Dunbar Street and apparently lost control and drove over a curb and collided with a house on the corner in the 1400 block of Germantown Street, according to a Dayton Police Department crash report.