NEW DETAILS: Woman dies after fall from chute at Dayton high-rise

A woman freed Monday from a trash compactor in “very critical condition” at the Dayton Towers high-rise apartment building later died from her injuries.
The woman was identified as 44-year-old Kathy Lee Griffin of Dayton by Dayton police Maj. Brian Johns during a Tuesday afternoon media briefing.
Dayton crews responded to a trap and rescue just before 10 a.m. in the 400 block of Dayton Towers Drive, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center.
Credit: Jim Noelker
Griffin fell from the trash chute on the seventh floor and became “severely entrapped, severely entangled, in the trash compactor, Nick Judge, a Dayton Fire Department district chief, said Monday. It was not clear how long she had been trapped before maintenance crews heard her yelling when they went to the basement Monday morning to clean out the compactor, as they do daily.
It is not clear how Griffin fell down the chute, but Johns said police do not suspect foul play.
