BreakingNews
Superload travels through Xenia to new Honda plant

NEW DETAILS: Woman dies after fall from chute at Dayton high-rise

Local News
By
Updated 2 minutes ago
X

A woman freed Monday from a trash compactor in “very critical condition” at the Dayton Towers high-rise apartment building later died from her injuries.

The woman was identified as 44-year-old Kathy Lee Griffin of Dayton by Dayton police Maj. Brian Johns during a Tuesday afternoon media briefing.

Dayton crews responded to a trap and rescue just before 10 a.m. in the 400 block of Dayton Towers Drive, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center.

Credit: Jim Noelker

Credit: Jim Noelker

Griffin fell from the trash chute on the seventh floor and became “severely entrapped, severely entangled, in the trash compactor, Nick Judge, a Dayton Fire Department district chief, said Monday. It was not clear how long she had been trapped before maintenance crews heard her yelling when they went to the basement Monday morning to clean out the compactor, as they do daily.

It is not clear how Griffin fell down the chute, but Johns said police do not suspect foul play.

In Other News
1
Superload travels through Xenia to new Honda plant
2
Dayton’s first pizza chain: Cassano’s and the taste of success
3
Remembering the Salem Mall, where new site owners plan redevelopment
4
Sinclair students aid refugee children from Congo, Sudan with dental...
5
Diet time for North Main Street. Dayton residents are hungry for a...

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top