NEW DETAILS: Woman dies after fall from chute at Dayton high-rise

Dayton crews responded to a trap and rescue just before 10 a.m. in the 400 block of Dayton Towers Drive, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center.

Griffin fell from the trash chute on the seventh floor and became “severely entrapped, severely entangled, in the trash compactor, Nick Judge, a Dayton Fire Department district chief, said Monday. It was not clear how long she had been trapped before maintenance crews heard her yelling when they went to the basement Monday morning to clean out the compactor, as they do daily.

It is not clear how Griffin fell down the chute, but Johns said police do not suspect foul play.