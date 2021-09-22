Dayton officer shot in head remains in stable condition. Mayor: ‘We had a very close call.’

Caption Police on scene on Ingram Street where a Dayton police officer and a suspect were shot. The officer is in stable condition but the suspect was critically wounded, according to the Dayton Police Department. MARSHALL GORBY \STAFF

The officer, whose injuries were described as not life-threatening, was taken by another officer in a cruiser to the hospital. The suspect was taken by ambulance to the hospital.

At the Dayton City Commission meeting Wednesday morning, Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley said that Tuesday’s shooting was a stark reminder of the dangers Dayton police officers face while on the job.

“We had a very close call last night,” she said. “We are thinking of the officer and praying for the officer.”

She added, “We are grateful for the people who put their lives on the line who work for the city every single day.”

Whaley told this newspaper that the initial information suggests the officer “did everything right.” She said this shooting also is a reminder that there are too many guns in this community.

The officer was struck on the side of the head by a bullet.

“I’m super relieved that it looks like he will be fine,” Whaley said. “He got very, very lucky last night.”