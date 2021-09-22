dayton-daily-news logo
X

Dayton officer shot in head remains in stable condition. Mayor: ‘We had a very close call.’

Crime & Law
By - Dayton Daily NewsCornelius Frolik
22 minutes ago

Police officials said the Dayton officer who was shot in the side of the head Tuesday evening was still in stable condition Wednesday morning, and Dayton’s mayor spoke about the shooting.

The officer was struck at around 7:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Ingram Street. The officer was transported to Miami Valley Hospital. The suspect was also shot and was said to be in critical condition Tuesday evening.

Interim Director and Chief of the Dayton Police Matt Carper said the incident began when the officer responded around 6:45 p.m. to the Dollar General store on Gettysburg Avenue for a fraud complaint. He then arrived on Ingram Street at 7:24 p.m. to look for the suspect, Carper said.

ExploreDayton police officer shot in head; suspect critical after officer returns fire

The officer made contact with a 39-year-old man believed to be the suspect who then struck the officer, Carper said.

“The officer used his Taser on the suspect, who went to the ground, retrieved a handgun and fired at least one round at the officer, striking the officer on the side of his head. The officer then returned fire, striking the suspect multiple times,” Carper said.

Police on scene on Ingram Street where a Dayton police officer and a suspect were shot. The officer is in stable condition but the suspect was critically wounded, according to the Dayton Police Department. MARSHALL GORBY \STAFF
Caption
Police on scene on Ingram Street where a Dayton police officer and a suspect were shot. The officer is in stable condition but the suspect was critically wounded, according to the Dayton Police Department. MARSHALL GORBY \STAFF

The officer, whose injuries were described as not life-threatening, was taken by another officer in a cruiser to the hospital. The suspect was taken by ambulance to the hospital.

At the Dayton City Commission meeting Wednesday morning, Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley said that Tuesday’s shooting was a stark reminder of the dangers Dayton police officers face while on the job.

“We had a very close call last night,” she said. “We are thinking of the officer and praying for the officer.”

She added, “We are grateful for the people who put their lives on the line who work for the city every single day.”

ExplorePHOTOS: Dayton officer in stable condition after shooting Tuesday night

Whaley told this newspaper that the initial information suggests the officer “did everything right.” She said this shooting also is a reminder that there are too many guns in this community.

The officer was struck on the side of the head by a bullet.

“I’m super relieved that it looks like he will be fine,” Whaley said. “He got very, very lucky last night.”

In Other News
1
Kettering man wanted in Moraine child rape case now in custody
2
Dayton police officer shot in head; suspect critical after officer...
3
Man found dead in Huber Heights home identified, police investigate as...
4
Former AFRL, NASIC contractor sentenced for taking 2,500 pages of...
5
Trotwood man surrenders to SWAT team after domestic violence call
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top