Dayton shooting victim arrives at hospital; Shots reported minutes earlier

Dayton police were called to investigate a shooting Monday night after a gunshot victim arrived at Grandview Medical Center.
Hospital staff alerted police around 10:35 p.m. to the gunshot victim, a man, who was driven to the emergency department in a red pickup truck, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center.
The shooting happened in the 100 block of Delaware Avenue, police said.
The city’s ShotSpotter gunshot detection system reported gunfire 10 minutes before the victim arrived at the hospital just one-tenth of a mile away in the 1800 block of North Main Street in Dayton, police said. However, it is not immediately clear whether the gunshots and shooting are connected.
The victim’s condition was not known, and there was no suspect information available.
We will update this report as we learn new details.