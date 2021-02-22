Man in critical condition after OSHP chase ends with suspect in Great Miami River

A 26-year-old Dayton man was taken to Miami Valley Hospital in critical condition following a chase with Ohio State Highway Patrol that ended with the man jumping into the river and a trooper pulling him out, according to OSHP.
The chase started just around 1 a.m. Sunday after a trooper noticed a white 2010 Pontiac G6 going north in the southbound exit lanes for Stanley Avenue in Dayton.
The trooper tried to initiate a traffic stop by turning on his overheard lights, but the suspect, later identified as Richard Fields Jr., continued to drive in the wrong direction before going through the grass median and getting in the correct lanes for I-75 south.
The chase continued to the Salem Avenue exit, with Fields turning left onto Third Street and right onto Robert Drive.
After turning onto Longworth Street, the Pontiac began to smoke heavily, according to OSHP. Fields continued to West Washington Street where the car stopped in the middle of the road.
Fields then ran from the car, heading toward the Great Miami River. The chase continued on foot, with Fields eventually jumping into the river.
The trooper followed him into the river to prevent Fields from drowning, according to the Patrol.
With help from Dayton police, the trooper was able to get Fields out of the river. A Dayton officer noticed that Fields was not breathing and began to administer chest compressions. Fields became responsive and was transported to the hospital.
Two other people were in the car during the incident. One was released and the other had an active warrant through the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.
Fields, who is a convicted felon, also had a gun and drugs in the car, according to OSHP. Charges are pending.
We will update this story as information is available.