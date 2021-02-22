Man in critical condition after OSHP chase ends with suspect in Great Miami River

Fields then ran from the car, heading toward the Great Miami River. The chase continued on foot, with Fields eventually jumping into the river.

The trooper followed him into the river to prevent Fields from drowning, according to the Patrol.

With help from Dayton police, the trooper was able to get Fields out of the river. A Dayton officer noticed that Fields was not breathing and began to administer chest compressions. Fields became responsive and was transported to the hospital.

Two other people were in the car during the incident. One was released and the other had an active warrant through the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.

Fields, who is a convicted felon, also had a gun and drugs in the car, according to OSHP. Charges are pending.

We will update this story as information is available.