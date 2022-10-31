BreakingNews
Taco Street founder to open new restaurant in Wright-Dunbar
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Dayton police rescue young boy during standoff

Crime & Law
By
51 minutes ago

Dayton police rescued a 3-year-old boy from an apartment Saturday after police saw a man with a gun screaming at a woman.

When officers responded to the 4500 block of Arcadia Boulevard, the woman was able to escape out the front door to awaiting officers, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

She reported a man, identified as Michael Broderick Thompson II had pointed a gun at her and threatened to kill her. She also said her 3-year-old son was inside the apartment and she was concerned for his safety, according to the affidavit.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Officers went inside the apartment and rescued the child.

SWAT and Hostage Negotiation Team members were called and eventually were able to persuade Thompson to come out.

Detectives obtained a search warrant and found a pistol, a loaded magazine and a firearm box containing additional ammunition and rubber gloves, according to court documents.

Thompson is scheduled to be arraigned Monday afternoon for abduction, domestic violence, having weapons while under disability for a prior offense of violence and a misdemeanor count of endangering children.

In Other News
1
Man taken to hospital following shooting in Trotwood
2
Check your storage units; 2 arrested in break-ins, more expected
3
Piqua man sentenced for scarring 9-year-old daughter’s face with heated...
4
Dayton man accused of shooting woman in ear in Vandalia indicted
5
Englewood man indicted in sexual assault case

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top