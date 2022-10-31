Dayton police rescue young boy during standoff

When officers responded to the 4500 block of Arcadia Boulevard, the woman was able to escape out the front door to awaiting officers, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

She reported a man, identified as Michael Broderick Thompson II had pointed a gun at her and threatened to kill her. She also said her 3-year-old son was inside the apartment and she was concerned for his safety, according to the affidavit.