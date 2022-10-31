Dayton police rescue young boy during standoff

Dayton police rescued a 3-year-old boy from an apartment Saturday after police saw a man with a gun screaming at a woman.
When officers responded to the 4500 block of Arcadia Boulevard, the woman was able to escape out the front door to awaiting officers, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.
She reported a man, identified as Michael Broderick Thompson II had pointed a gun at her and threatened to kill her. She also said her 3-year-old son was inside the apartment and she was concerned for his safety, according to the affidavit.
Officers went inside the apartment and rescued the child.
SWAT and Hostage Negotiation Team members were called and eventually were able to persuade Thompson to come out.
Detectives obtained a search warrant and found a pistol, a loaded magazine and a firearm box containing additional ammunition and rubber gloves, according to court documents.
Thompson is scheduled to be arraigned Monday afternoon for abduction, domestic violence, having weapons while under disability for a prior offense of violence and a misdemeanor count of endangering children.
