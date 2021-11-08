dayton-daily-news logo
Dayton woman charged with leaving the scene in fatal pedestrian strike

Crystal Lynn Stokes. Photo courtesy Miami Valley Jail bookings.
Crystal Lynn Stokes. Photo courtesy Miami Valley Jail bookings.

Crime & Law
By Kristen Spicker
1 hour ago

A woman was charged with fleeing the scene in a deadly pedestrian strike in Dayton last week.

Crystal Lynn Stokes, 37, of Dayton, is accused of hitting a 49-year-old Dayton woman with a vehicle and then leaving, according to Dayton Municipal Court records. Traci Taylor died from her injuries, according to Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger.

The incident was reported around 8:20 p.m. on Nov. 3 at the Everyday Food Mart parking lot at 1035 Linden Ave.

A 911 caller who reported the pedestrian strike said an SUV “just came through and ran her right down,” according to dispatch records. Another caller reported a woman, later identified as Taylor, had serious injuries to her head and wasn’t breathing.

Stokes reportedly fled an SUV on foot after hitting Taylor and went behind the store. Two dogs were left behind in the vehicle, according to the 911 call log.

On Friday, Dayton police Sgt. Gordon Cairns confirmed a suspect had been arrested in the incident and that the Traffic Services Unit and Homicide Unit were collaborating on the investigation.

“The suspect and the victim were familiar with each other. The suspect in this particular case has been arrested and the investigation is ongoing,” he said.

Stokes was booked into the Miami Valley Jail Thursday around 6:40 a.m., according to jail records. She was initially arrested on a preliminary murder charge, but has only been formally charged with failure to stop after an accident at this time.

Stokes is scheduled to be arraigned in Dayton Municipal Court Monday afternoon, according to court records.

Kristen Spicker
