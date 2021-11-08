Dayton woman charged with leaving the scene in fatal pedestrian strike

On Friday, Dayton police Sgt. Gordon Cairns confirmed a suspect had been arrested in the incident and that the Traffic Services Unit and Homicide Unit were collaborating on the investigation.

“The suspect and the victim were familiar with each other. The suspect in this particular case has been arrested and the investigation is ongoing,” he said.

Stokes was booked into the Miami Valley Jail Thursday around 6:40 a.m., according to jail records. She was initially arrested on a preliminary murder charge, but has only been formally charged with failure to stop after an accident at this time.

Stokes is scheduled to be arraigned in Dayton Municipal Court Monday afternoon, according to court records.