Dayton woman pleads guilty to shooting boyfriend over CashApp request

The dispute between Danley and her boyfriend began the day before when Danley was using their laptop and received a request from a woman not known to her through the CashApp mobile payment service. Danley and her boyfriend, who was away from home, then argued over text messages, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

Her boyfriend came home around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, when the pair continued their argument and pushed and shoved each other before Danley reportedly shot him. At the time of the shooting, the couple’s two children, ages 5 and 1, were home, the affidavit stated.