Dayton woman pleads guilty to shooting boyfriend over CashApp request

A 22-year-old Dayton woman accused of shooting her boyfriend following an argument over a CashApp request pleaded guilty this week and now faces up to 12 years in prison.
Jazzy A. Danley is scheduled to be sentenced June 28 by Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Steven Dankof after she pleaded guilty Wednesday to felonious assault and misdemeanor domestic violence.
Dayton police responded around 3 a.m. April 5 to a shooting at an apartment in the 2500 block of Riverside Drive. Danley’s boyfriend was critically injured and taken to Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton police Lt. Mark Ponichtera said at the time.
The dispute between Danley and her boyfriend began the day before when Danley was using their laptop and received a request from a woman not known to her through the CashApp mobile payment service. Danley and her boyfriend, who was away from home, then argued over text messages, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.
Her boyfriend came home around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, when the pair continued their argument and pushed and shoved each other before Danley reportedly shot him. At the time of the shooting, the couple’s two children, ages 5 and 1, were home, the affidavit stated.
As part of her plea, three additional counts of felonious assault, domestic violence and a weapons charge plus firearm specifications on all counts were dismissed. Danley also had to forfeit a .22 caliber handgun used in the shooting, according to plea documents.
