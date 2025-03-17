Did you see something? Fire destroys playground set at Kettering park

A temporary security fence with yellow police caution tape surrounds the scorched playground equipment that once featured two slides and stairs. The poured rubber playground surface around the equipment also was charred.

The park, used by East Kettering Recreation Club baseball and softball teams, features six recreation fields, a picnic shelter and playground.

Anyone who saw something late Friday night to around midnight Saturday is asked to contact detective Sgt. Vince Mason with tips at 937-296-2595, and reference report #25-012420.

Any photos and videos of the fire or moments leading to the fire can be uploaded to this link https://KetteringPDOH.evidence.com/axon/community-request/public/statefarmpark