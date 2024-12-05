Doughnuts, misunderstanding bring police, bomb squad to Vandalia-Butler school

Staff told police that a man came to the school with a box asking for a tour, which the school denied. The man left, but left the box behind, telling staff that it was filled with doughnuts, police said.

According to the release, staff did not know the man, so decided to put the box outside and didn’t open it.

Out of an abundance of caution, officers called the Dayton Bomb Squad, who determined the box, was in fact, full of doughnuts.

Students and staff were asked to shelter in place while police and the bomb squad evaluated the box.

Police said that they identified and located the man who had brought the box, and found that he is a tutor to and extended family member of one of the students at the school. Investigators said that the incident was a misunderstanding, possibly from miscommunication between the man and school staff.

Police did not comment on whether officers or school staff then ate the doughnuts.

“Butler Township Police Department enjoys an excellent working relationship with the Vandalia-Butler City School District and commend the staff for following their safety plans and protocols by not allowing the male access, and for contacting law enforcement right away,” the release said.