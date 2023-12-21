Driver indicted in crash that killed Greene County township trustee in West Carrollton

Credit: Marshall Gorby Credit: Marshall Gorby

Campbell was elected as a Ross Twp. trustee in 2021, and worked on his family’s namesake farm. He was survived by his wife and two young sons.

Bryan L. Day, 30, is scheduled to be arraigned Jan. 4 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for aggravated vehicular homicide and reckless homicide.

Day was driving a 2017 GMC Sierra pickup truck east around 12:50 p.m. April 11 on East Dixie Drive at high speed, when he changed lanes and rear-ended Campbell’s 2017 Toyota Camry as he was waiting to turn left onto Dryden Road, according to a West Carrollton Police Department crash report.

Campbell was pronounced dead at the scene and Day was taken to Kettering Health Main for minor injuries.

Blood tests revealed Day had cannabinoids in his system at the time of the crash, according to the crash report.

A warrant was issued for his arrest following his indictment.