Ex-Miamisburg school psychologist who secretly recorded teen sentenced to jail

A former Miamisburg City Schools psychologist who began serving a jail sentence Wednesday secretly recorded “suggestive” images of a clothed 18-year-old former student.
Bradley W. Buzzell, 48, of Beavercreek, was sentenced Wednesday to 60 days in jail, with credit for one day served, and a $500 fine after he pleaded guilty April 22 to voyeurism ahead of his trial in Miamisburg Municipal Court on misdemeanor charges of voyeurism, possession of criminal tools and unauthorized use of property. As part of his plea, the latter two charges were dismissed.
According to online court records, the judge indicated he would review the case and may grant early release.
School security video captured Buzzell performing stretches and exercises with a teen before she took a test in his office on Sept. 18, 2020. The test was conducted at the Student Services & Technology building at 928 E. Central Ave. in Miamisburg. When testing was over, Buzzell escorted the teen out of the building, returned to his office and performed the sex act on himself, according to an Oct. 6 criminal complaint.
Miamisburg police detective Sgt. Jeff Muncy stated in the complaint that Buzzell admitted he recorded teen girls without their knowledge, including videos of the teens under the table with his cellphone and using his body camera and iPad to shoot videos that focused on the breast area or buttocks.
Buzzell, who started with the district in 2000, was placed on administrative leave Sept. 24. On Sept. 30, he submitted a letter of resignation, according to his personnel file.
Buzzell on Wednesday also was designated a Tier I sexual offender. The lowest level, it requires Buzzell to register his address every year with his local sheriff’s office for 15 years.