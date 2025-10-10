Execution delayed again for Dayton man who bludgeoned grandparents, uncle to death

However, according to a release from Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s office, the state continues to have problems finding pharmaceutical suppliers willing to provide drugs to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction for executions, the same reason Franklin’s execution was last delayed in 2022.

Franklin is now set for execution Feb. 15, 2029.

The bodies of Ivory Franklin, 76, and his wife Ophelia, 71, were found by firefighters shortly after arriving at the home. The found the body of Anthony Franklin, 38, two hours later.

“By the time they found Anthony Franklin two hours later, his body had almost disintegrated from the heat,” a court filing said. “All three had been beaten with a baseball bat; Ophelia also had been shot in the face.”

An autopsy found that the two men died of blunt force trauma and smoke inhalation, while Ophelia Franklin’s death could have been either due to the gunshot wound or blunt force injuries.

Investigators determined that the fire in the home was purposely set by Antonio Franklin.

Then-18-year-old Franklin told detectives he killed his family members because they were mistreating him.

He said his grandparents said they couldn’t condone his joblessness and truancy from school so gave him 30 days to find a new place to live. He also said his uncle raped him four years earlier and accused him of being gay on the day of the killings, according to court documents.