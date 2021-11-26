Extra traffic patrols planned Saturday in Montgomery County

Montgomery County law enforcement agencies plan to have extra patrols on the road Saturday as they continue to seek out drivers breaking the law and making the roads less safe.
Authorities plan to patrol U.S. 35, I-75, Salem Road and Turner Road between noon and 6 p.m. They will be focusing on violations including reckless driving, impaired driving and speeding.
The patrols are connected to law enforcement’s Dayton Service Initiative, a collaboration between the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Dayton Police, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Trotwood Police. The agencies are regularly patrolling high-risk areas in the county where speeding and crashes are common.
The patrols were on the road Wednesday night on Ohio 48 (North Main Street) and Turner Road. Results of that enforcement were not available Friday and a call to the Ohio State Highway Patrol was not returned.
During previous patrols, numerous motorists had been ticketed for driving 20 miles per hour over the speed limit, and law enforcement found some driving more than 90 miles per hour on highways.
In Montgomery County, there has been one fewer fatality so far in 2021 than at this time in 2020. According to preliminary data by the Ohio State Highway Patrol, there have been 57 fatal crashes in the county this year. There were 41 fatal crashes recorded in Montgomery County by this time in 2019.
About the Author