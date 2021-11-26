Extra traffic patrols planned Saturday in Montgomery County

Authorities plan to patrol U.S. 35, I-75, Salem Road and Turner Road between noon and 6 p.m. They will be focusing on violations including reckless driving, impaired driving and speeding.

The patrols are connected to law enforcement’s Dayton Service Initiative, a collaboration between the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Dayton Police, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Trotwood Police. The agencies are regularly patrolling high-risk areas in the county where speeding and crashes are common.