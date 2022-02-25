Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Fairborn man indicted, accused of crashing stolen SUV after chase

Ryan Christopher Jones

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

caption arrowCaption
Ryan Christopher Jones

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Crime & Law
By Daniel Susco
19 minutes ago

A grand jury has indicted a Fairborn man accused of crashing an SUV reported stolen in Clark County into another vehicle after police called of a pursuit.

Ryan Christopher Jones, 29, is charged with receiving two counts of stolen property (both a motor vehicle and a firearm), failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, having weapons while under disability, vehicular assault, aggravated robbery and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle. All but two of the charges include firearm specifications.

ExplorePREVIOUS COVERAGE: UPDATE: Charges filed after stolen SUV crashes after police chase

The charges stem form Feb. 17, when a man called Huber Heights dispatchers to say he was driving behind his girlfriend’s SUV, which had been stolen.

The caller said the suspect, who police identified as Jones, had a gun and pointed it at the caller when he drove beside the SUV.

Police attempted to stop the SUV and pursued when he did not pull over. However, the officer called off the chase as it neared a school zone.

The SUV continued on Dixie Drive and hit another vehicle that was turning left onto Dixie. The second vehicle then crashed into a coin-operated laundry business, according to police.

Jones suffered minor injures and medics took him to the hospital, law enforcement said.

While searching the SUV, police found a gun that was reported stolen in Columbus.

Jones is scheduled to appear on the charges on Monday, March 1.

In Other News
1
Oakwood police urge changes after thefts from mailboxes lead to fraud
2
Englewood man indicted after reportedly threatening to send nude images...
3
Man in critical condition following morning shooting in Trotwood
4
Candlelight vigil Saturday for man fatally shot by Monroe officers
5
Woman accused of hitting Montgomery County deputy with car charged

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top