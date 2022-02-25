Fairborn man indicted, accused of crashing stolen SUV after chase

Ryan Christopher Jones, 29, is charged with receiving two counts of stolen property (both a motor vehicle and a firearm), failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, having weapons while under disability, vehicular assault, aggravated robbery and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle. All but two of the charges include firearm specifications.

The charges stem form Feb. 17, when a man called Huber Heights dispatchers to say he was driving behind his girlfriend’s SUV, which had been stolen.