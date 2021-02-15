Fairborn police: Victim shot in arm near Wright State, one person in custody

The Fairborn Police Department is continuing to investigate a shooting that occurred Sunday morning and resulted in one person in custody.
The department said in a press release that officers responded Sunday after receiving a 911 call about a shooting in the 1400 block of Cimarron Circle.
“Dispatch informed responding officers that the victim was being transported by friends to a nearby hospital and that the victim had suffered a gunshot wound to the arm. The injury was later determined to be non-life threatening,” the department said.
Through an investigation, officers determined a shooting occurred in a parking lot and were able to take a suspect into custody, the department said. The suspect was not named in the release, and charges are pending review by the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office.
“At this time, there are no additional suspects. Anyone with additional information is being asked to contact the Fairborn Police Department at (937)754-3000,” the sheriff office said.
The 2:30 a.m. shooting prompted Wright State officials to send a campus-wide email about the shooting in accordance with the federal Jeanne Cleary Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Crime Statistics Act, which requires colleges and universities with financial aid programs to disclose information about nearby crime.