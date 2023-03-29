Father, 2 sons killed in New Year’s Day crash; Dayton man indicted

Smith was the driver of a 2014 Chevrolet Traverse headed south on state Route 4 when he crossed the double yellow line and collided with a 2000 Chevy Suburban headed in the opposite direction with one adult and seven children between 7 and 14 inside, Maj. Jeremy Roy said previously.

Ta’wayne Palmer and one of the boys were pronounced dead at the scene and another boy died at the hospital. All eight riding in the Suburban were either immediate or extended family members, Roy said.

Smith was the only occupant in the Traverse and also was injured in the crash.

No attorney is listed for Smith, who is held in the Montgomery County Jail.