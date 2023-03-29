Father, 2 sons killed in New Year’s Day crash; Dayton man indicted

A Dayton man indicted Wednesday is accused of driving drunk during a New Year’s Day crash with a family of eight that killed the driver and two of his children in Jefferson Twp.
Carl Lamont Smith, 44, is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for three counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, two counts of aggravated vehicular assault and three counts of operating a vehicle while under the influence, all felony charges. His blood-alcohol level was .238 or higher, which is nearly three times Ohio’s 0.08 legal driving limit, according to his indictment.
Credit: Montgomery County Jail
Three people were killed in the head-on crash around 7 p.m. Jan. 1 in the 5900 block of Germantown Pike (state Route 4). They were identified as 49-year-old Ta’Wayne Palmer of Trotwood and his sons 13-year-old Ta’Wayne Palmer Jr. and 9-year-old Octavius Palmer.
Another six others were taken to local hospitals after the crash, including a 9-year-old Dayton boy who was seriously injured, according to the indictment and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office crash report.
Smith was the driver of a 2014 Chevrolet Traverse headed south on state Route 4 when he crossed the double yellow line and collided with a 2000 Chevy Suburban headed in the opposite direction with one adult and seven children between 7 and 14 inside, Maj. Jeremy Roy said previously.
Ta’wayne Palmer and one of the boys were pronounced dead at the scene and another boy died at the hospital. All eight riding in the Suburban were either immediate or extended family members, Roy said.
Smith was the only occupant in the Traverse and also was injured in the crash.
No attorney is listed for Smith, who is held in the Montgomery County Jail.
