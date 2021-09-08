Father takes plea deal in abuse, death of 10-year-old Takoda Collins

McLean called 911 on Dec. 13, 2019, saying Takoda was unresponsive in their Kensington Drive home. The boy was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. previously said that Takoda was tortured mentally and physically for years and suffered “extreme abuse.” He had cuts and bruises on his body and had been locked while naked in a dirty attic and held underwater before his death, court documents stated. The county coroner’s office ruled that Takoda died of blunt force trauma in combination with compressive asphyxia and water submersion (bathtub).