Father takes plea deal in abuse, death of 10-year-old Takoda Collins

The father of a 10-year-old Dayton boy who suffered “extreme abuse” before his December 2019 death in a case that has triggered child welfare reforms reached a plea agreement Wednesday in the murder case against him.
Al-Mutahan McLean, 32. was to go on trial this month in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for the death of his son Takoda Collins on charges of murder, involuntary manslaughter, felonious assault, rape, kidnapping and endangering children.
A hearing is underway in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.
McLean called 911 on Dec. 13, 2019, saying Takoda was unresponsive in their Kensington Drive home. The boy was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. previously said that Takoda was tortured mentally and physically for years and suffered “extreme abuse.” He had cuts and bruises on his body and had been locked while naked in a dirty attic and held underwater before his death, court documents stated. The county coroner’s office ruled that Takoda died of blunt force trauma in combination with compressive asphyxia and water submersion (bathtub).
Amanda Lee Hinze, 30, McLean’s fiancée, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court to charges connected to Takoda’s death. She was convicted of manslaughter and endangering children and faces nine months to 30 years in prison when she is sentenced Sept. 29.
Jennifer Marie Ebert, 27, Hinze’s sister, pleaded guilty May 27, 2020, to involuntary manslaughter and endangering children. Her case is sealed from the public and she has not yet been sentenced.