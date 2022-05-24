Former Fairborn ROTC leader pleads not guilty in sexual battery case

Maj. Eriks Gunars Fricsons, 52, was arraigned Monday in Greene County Common Pleas Court for 40 counts each of sexual battery and pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor; two counts of corrupting another with drugs and one misdemeanor count of illegal cultivation of marijuana.

Fricsons was arrested the first week of May after a Fairborn police investigation into an alleged inappropriate relationship with a student. He resigned the same week, district officials said.