Sinclair schedules in-person graduation for class of 2020
Former Fairborn ROTC leader pleads not guilty in sexual battery case

Eriks Fricsons

Crime & Law
By
48 minutes ago

The former Fairborn High School ROTC coordinator pleaded not guilty to more than 80 charges in a sexual battery case.

Maj. Eriks Gunars Fricsons, 52, was arraigned Monday in Greene County Common Pleas Court for 40 counts each of sexual battery and pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor; two counts of corrupting another with drugs and one misdemeanor count of illegal cultivation of marijuana.

ExplorePREVIOUS COVERAGE: Former Fairborn schools ROTC coordinator indicted on 83 charges

Fricsons was arrested the first week of May after a Fairborn police investigation into an alleged inappropriate relationship with a student. He resigned the same week, district officials said.

Fricsons was indicted May 13 by a Greene County grand jury on the 83 charges for incidents alleged to have happened between April and April 2021.

Pretrial hearings in his case are set for June 3 and June 28, and his jury trial is set for July 25, court records show.

ExplorePREVIOUS COVERAGE: Fairborn schools ROTC coordinator arrested on sexual battery charges

Fricsons is held without bond, according to the Greene County Clerk of Courts office. He has been in the Greene County Jail since his May 6 arrest by Fairborn police.

