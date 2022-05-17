dayton-daily-news logo
Former Fairborn schools ROTC coordinator indicted on 83 charges

Eriks Gunars Fricsons | Photo courtesy of the Greene County Jail

Eriks Gunars Fricsons | Photo courtesy of the Greene County Jail

1 hour ago

A Greene County grand jury has indicted former Fairborn High School ROTC coordinator on 83 total charges after an investigation into an alleged inappropriate relationship with a student.

According to Greene County court records, Eriks G. Fricsons, 52, faces 40 counts of sexual battery and 40 counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person, as well as two counts of corrupting another with drugs and one of illegal cultivation of marijuana.

ExplorePREVIOUS COVERAGE: Fairborn schools ROTC coordinator arrested on sexual battery charges

According to court records, the charges stem from alleged offenses starting in late April 2021, with the latest listed as occurring about a year later.

Fricsons was arrested earlier this month after a Fairborn police investigation into the alleged inappropriate relationship. At the time, he also resigned from the school district.

His next court appearance is not known.

