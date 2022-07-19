Former RN accused of stealing drugs from Dayton hospital

John Harold Archibald, 43, of Washington Twp., was issued a summons to appear Aug. 2 for arraignment in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court following his indictment Monday for seven counts of theft of drugs and one count of tampering with drugs.

“The case was investigated by the State of Ohio Board of Pharmacy after receiving a complaint from Kettering Health,” Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman Greg Flannagan said.