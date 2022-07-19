dayton-daily-news logo
Former RN accused of stealing drugs from Dayton hospital

An ex-nurse at Kettering Health Dayton, formerly Grandview Medical Center, is accused of stealing drugs from the hospital.

John Harold Archibald, 43, of Washington Twp., was issued a summons to appear Aug. 2 for arraignment in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court following his indictment Monday for seven counts of theft of drugs and one count of tampering with drugs.

ExploreArea governments receive total of $1.7M from first opioid settlement payment

“The case was investigated by the State of Ohio Board of Pharmacy after receiving a complaint from Kettering Health,” Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman Greg Flannagan said. 

The thefts were alleged to have happened between Jan. 1 and March 3, according to his indictment, and reportedly involved hydromorphone and fentanyl, Flannagan said.

Archibald was a Registered Nurse but his license is now inactive, online records from the Ohio Board of Nursing show.

