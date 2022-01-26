Germantown man jailed in sexual battery case

Bond is $100,000 for a Germantown man jailed in a sexual assault case.
Ryan Daniel Combs, 37, is charged with four counts each of sexual battery and corrupting another with drugs and one count of having weapons while under disability in Miamisburg Municipal Court.
The charges against Combs were filed Jan. 21, and he was arrested Monday on a warrant by Germantown police.
The incidents were alleged to have happened between Jan. 30 and Aug. 5, 2021, according to court records.
Combs is next scheduled to appear Feb. 3 in court.
In Other News
1
WATCH: Greene County deputy nearly hit; sheriff urges caution on icy...
2
Preble County Sheriff: Deaths of father, 2 children believed to be...
3
Bullet nearly strikes child in home: Dayton police warn about...
4
COURT RECORDS: Man charged with rape after woman found beaten on Dayton
5
Man transported to hospital following Dayton shooting
About the Author