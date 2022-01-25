COURT RECORDS: Man charged with rape after woman found beaten on Dayton porch

The woman reportedly asked Claytor to take her to her car, but they instead ended up at a park near the 1900 block of Tennyson Avenue in Dayton.

When the woman called a friend, Clayor dragged her out of the vehicle and the two struggled, according to court documents.

“[The woman] thought Claytor left and she got up to run. He returned and tackled her to the ground where he delivered several strikes to her face,” read an affidavit. “[The woman] opted to ‘play dead’ because she thought Claytor was going to kill her.”

He then raped the woman and fled, according to court records. The woman then reportedly fled to a home nearby and 911 was called.

While at Miami Valley Hospital, the woman received eight stitches, according to court documents.