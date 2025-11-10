Germantown woman going to prison for sexual battery of man with developmental disabilities

Germantown woman Sarah C. Lawson, 34, was sentenced Monday to four years in prison on three counts of sexual battery involving a man with developmental disabilities.
As part of her sentencing she must also register as a Tier III sex offender for her lifetime with in-person verification every 90 days.
Following her prison sentence, she will be subject to parole for five years.
Five character reference letters were filed in Butler County courts Nov. 1 on behalf of Lawson. One was written by an advanced nurse practitioner, who said they have known Lawson “personally” for almost 20 years.
“I do see where she is vulnerable and at risk of being exploited, abused and pressured into undesired activities due to undiagnosed and unexplored developmental, cognitive and social deficits,” the letter stated.
Another letter from Lawson’s former employer at Germantown Christian Schools, said, “Although it may seem hard to believe or understand, Sarah is a moral person with a great heart.”
“For what it is worth, I do not believe that Sarah had any perception that her relationship in this case was anything unlawful or harmful,” the letter stated.
Three additional letters detailed Lawson’s character, circumstances and lack of criminal record.
Names of those who wrote character reference letters were redacted.
Lawson pleaded guilty Sept. 29 to the charges and faced a maximum five-year prison term and $10,000 fine for each count, with a possible total 15-year prison term and $30,000 fine.
Lawson was charged July 21 in a Butler County Common Pleas Court on an original seven counts. Indicted counts of tampering with evidence, gross sexual imposition and two first-degree felony counts of rape were dismissed.
Charges against Lawson stem from her time as an employee of Companions, a Middletown group home at 3925 Roosevelt Blvd. for adults with development disabilities.
Companions did not respond to request for comment on this case.
The business typically only caters to a portion of the population who may have some type of disability, specifically intellectual disabilities, according to prosecutors.
The victim attended Companions between Jan. 1 and March 26, according to prosecutors, and the incident occurred within that time frame.
