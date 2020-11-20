Governor announces recommendations for children services changes

DeWine said the council was formed to address broader issues with children’s services in Ohio, but the local case has made an impact.

-“Anytime there have been high-profile cases, great tragedies, it’s impacted me. What happened, whether it was in Cincinnati, in Dayton, Cleveland or wherever it is, these tragedies, I always look at them and say ‘That’s our child, we have a responsibility to that child, and something went wrong. Something went tragically wrong.’ So yes, what is going on in Dayton certainly has had an impact on me. We just have to do better for these kids,” the governor said.

“We have children services workers who are working very very hard, we have to make very difficult decisions. We have juvenile judges who have to make horrible difficult decisions as well. So what we want to do is provide all of them the best help we can,” DeWine said.