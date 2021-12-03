Grand jury declines to indict 3 Miami Twp. officers in deadly shooting

Three Miami Twp. officers will not face criminal charges in a shootout that killed a 41-year-old man in September.
A Montgomery County grand jury declined to indict three officers involved in the deadly shooting on Sept. 5. The case was handled and presented to a grand jury by a special assistant prosecutor from another county, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.
Frederick A. Thomas died after an exchange of gunfire with police on Fox Glove Way. Detective Scott Miller and officers William “Drew” Olinger and Austin Snowden were among the police who responded to the home on a report of domestic violence.
Police dispatchers received a 911 call in which a woman could be heard screaming and another person was yelling “get off of her” and “get away from me.” A few minutes later, a man called 911 and reported hearing two or three gunshots.
When police arrived and knocked on the door, Thomas answered, “I will shoot you in your head” and began shooting at police, Miami Twp. Police Chief Charlie Stiegelmeyer said during a press conference in September. Officers returned fired and retreated, and Thomas closed the front door, barricading himself inside.
Montgomery County Regional SWAT Team then responded and tried to contact Thomas multiple times. Approximately four hours after police initially arrived, the SWAT team went inside and found Thomas unresponsive in the hallway near the front door. Thomas was pronounced dead at the scene, Stiegelmeyer said.
