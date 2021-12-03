Grand jury declines to indict 3 Miami Twp. officers in deadly shooting

A Montgomery County grand jury declined to indict three officers involved in the deadly shooting on Sept. 5. The case was handled and presented to a grand jury by a special assistant prosecutor from another county, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Frederick A. Thomas died after an exchange of gunfire with police on Fox Glove Way. Detective Scott Miller and officers William “Drew” Olinger and Austin Snowden were among the police who responded to the home on a report of domestic violence.