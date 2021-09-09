WATCH: Miami Twp. police release body camera video from deadly shooting

Caption A 41-year-old man, identified as Fredrick A. Thomas, was fatally shot during a police shootout after police responded Sunday night, Sept. 5, 2021, to a domestic disturbance in the 8900 block of Fox Glove Way in the South Point Villas condominium complex in Miami Twp. JORDAN LAIRD/STAFF Credit: Jordan Laird Credit: Jordan Laird

When officers arrived around 9:19 p.m., they heard Thomas making threats, such as “I am ready for a shootout.” Stiegelmeyer said officers feared Thomas’ wife and child might have been harmed or were in harm’s way and at 9:20 p.m. knocked on the front door.

That’s when Thomas started to open the door and said, “‘I will shoot you in your head’ and began firing a handgun at officers,” Stiegelmeyer said.

Officers returned fire and retreated as Thomas closed the front door and barricaded himself inside. Unbeknownst to police, Thomas was shot during the gunfire exchange.

The three officers who fired their duty weapons were identified by Stiegelmeyer as detective Scott Miller, a 25-year police veteran with 16 years with the Miami Twp. Police Department; and officers William “Drew” Olinger, an eight-year police veteran with two years with the Miami Twp. Police Department and Austin Snowden, a 10-year police veteran with eight months with the Miami Twp. Police Department. They are on paid administrative leave, which is standard procedure.

Police immediately requested the Montgomery County Regional SWAT Team. Negotiators tried more than a dozen times to call and text Thomas but he did not respond. When SWAT team members were finally able to safely enter the residence around 1:24 a.m., they found Thomas unresponsive in a hallway next to the front door. They tried to render medical aid, but he was pronounced deceased, Stiegelmeyer said.

The shooting is under investigation by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

Miami Twp. police responded to three other previous domestic dispute calls involving the Thomases dating back to July 2018, according to township police reports.

During a July 15, 2018, call for service, Shannon Thomas said her husband was refusing to leave and that he was intoxicated and started an argument with her. Shannon Thomas agreed to leave for the night for a cooling off period, but despite numerous warnings Fredrick Thomas was creating a public disturbance outside, according to the report. He was arrested for disorderly conduct and was hit with a Taser for not complying with officers. He also was charged with resisting arrest, both misdemeanors, and was booked into the Montgomery County Jail.

Police were called Nov. 22, 2018, to a domestic dispute when the Thomases were arguing because Fredrick Thomas was supposed to prepare the family’s Thanksgiving meal while Shannon Thomas was working but instead had gone to a friend’s house, the report stated. Shannon Thomas said she wanted her husband removed because he cussed her out and was yelling at the kids. They agreed no threats or violence happened, and Fredrick Thomas agreed to leave for the night.

Before Sunday, the most recent domestic disturbance was on Feb. 18, 2020, when the Thomases were arguing and Shannon Thomas said her husband refused to leave. After police arrived, he did agree to leave for the night, the report stated.

A week later, police were called Feb. 25, 2020, when Fredrick Thomas’ 2011 Dodge Charger was being repossessed. There was no issue, according to the report.

Following the shooting, SWAT team members found two handguns inside the residence, including one near Thomas. At least one of the guns was fired three times, the chief said.

The Montgomery County Regional SWAT Team’s priority is to ensure the safety of officers and residents in the area, said sheriff’s office spokeswoman Christine Ton. Specific details about the team’s response in Miami Twp. can’t be provided, she said, because it remains under investigation by the BCI.

In addition to the prior police contacts with Thomas, Stiegelmeyer said he was a convicted felon who was not permitted to possess guns following arrests for other crimes such as felonious assault with a deadly weapon, assault on a police officer, robbery and felony drug possession.