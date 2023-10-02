Greenville woman gets up to dozen years in prison for role in Darke County murder

A Greenville woman will spend up to a dozen years in prison for her role in the death of a missing man whose body was found in a shallow grave last year at a commercial poultry operation in Darke County.

Ashlee Fletcher, 38, whose name was restored to Ashlee Bashore as part of an Aug. 1 divorce decree, was sentenced Friday to eight to 12 years in prison by Darke County Common Pleas Judge Travis Fliehman. A jury found her guilty July 18 of tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse.

A warrant was issued for Fletcher and Dean Baker, 35, of Greenville after the body of 30-year-old Corey Fleming was found Aug. 20, 2022, in a shallow grave at a commercial poultry operation in Brown Twp. The U.S. Marshals took them into custody Aug. 24, 2022, at a truck stop near Ocala, Florida, according to authorities.

Fleming had been reported missing two days before by his family in Union City. The same day, a person reached out to the Greenville Police Department with information about Fleming.

Greenville police said that they found a handgun and ammunition while searching Fletcher’s home the same day his body was found. Both gun and ammunition were in a plastic tote with personal items believed to belong to Fletcher, police said.

Fletcher also will serve up to five years of probation following her release from prison.

Baker’s case was moved to Clark County Common Pleas Court, where he was found guilty June 9 after an eight-day jury trial of murder, tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse.

Judge Douglas Rastatter immediately sentenced Baker to 15 years to life for murder plus a three-year firearm specification, three years for tampering with evidence plus one year for abuse of a corpse, to be served consecutively, according to sentencing documents filed June 16. He is incarcerated at the Richland Correctional Institution, Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Correction records show.

