Gunshot victim dropped off at hospital with life-threatening injuries early this morning

A shooting victim was dropped off early Wednesday morning at a local hospital suffering from life-threatening injuries.
Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies responded just after 1 a.m. to Kettering Health Washington Township, formerly Southview Medical Center, after staff there alerted them to a gunshot victim brought into the emergency department, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.
Deputies found the person who took the victim to the hospital soon after, and were questioning that person.
The sheriff’s office said the shooting is under investigation and asked for anyone with information to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit.