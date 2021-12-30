Riverside man convicted of setting mother on fire sentenced to prison

Jonathon Michael Lambes, 27, was sentenced to a minimum of nine years and a maximum of 13.5 years in prison, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office. He will also serve five years of post-release control and be placed on Ohio’s Violent Offender and Arson registries once released.

On May 9, Riverside police and fire departments responded to an Eisenhower Drive home to reportedly find the house engulfed in flames. Officers also found a burn victim, identified as Lambe’s mother. Witnesses at the scene identified Lambes as starting the fire, according to the prosecutor’s office.