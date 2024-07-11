Highland County man indicted in Centerville OVI crash that kills Miamisburg man

The crash victim was identified as 64-year-old Mark E. Pike Jr. by Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger.

Pike was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash reported around 8:15 p.m. Feb. 2 on West Social Road between Yankee Trace Drive and Yankee Street involving a 2017 Ford Fusion and 2005 Ford F-250.

“During the initial investigation, officers determined that a Ford pickup truck had been driving eastbound on West Social Row Road, crossed over the raised median that separates the east and westbound lanes, drove eastbound onto the westbound lanes of West Social Row Road, and collided head-on with a Ford sedan,” officer Keith Wallace, the Centerville Police Department’s public information officer, said previously.

Elkins, who was driving the pickup truck, was taken to Kettering Health Washington Twp. for treatment of minor injuries, according to a crash report.

His blood-alcohol content reportedly tested at .104, the report stated, which is above Ohio’s .08 legal driving limit.