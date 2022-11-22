Homicide unit investigating after person found dead in Dayton

Dayton Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating a possible homicide after a person was found deceased in Dayton Sunday night.
Officers were dispatched on a person down complaint around 10:29 p.m. in the 2300 block of Riverside Drive, said Dayton police Lt. Steven Bauer.
“Upon their arrival, they discovered that an individual was deceased,” Bauer said.
An incident report indicated officers responded to a garage or shed at an apartment building.
Additional details about the deceased and the circumstances surrounding their death have not been released at this time.
We are working to learn more and will update this story as information is available.
