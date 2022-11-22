BreakingNews
12,000 Thanksgiving meals available at 5 sites Wednesday for those in need
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Bond set at $10M for man accused of killing 4 in Butler Twp.

Crime & Law
By
55 minutes ago

Bond will remain at $10 million for a man accused of killing four people in Butler Twp. in August.

Stephen Alexander Marlow, 40, was arraigned Tuesday morning in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court. A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf for 22 charges, including 12 counts of aggravated murder, eight counts of aggravated burglary and one count each of tampering with evidence and having weapons while under disability.

His next court date is scheduled for Dec. 7.

Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. announced Marlow’s indictment earlier this month at a press conference where he also said the death penalty is “on the table” for the case.

ExploreRELATED: ‘Death penalty on table:’ Man indicted in Butler Twp. quadruple homicide

Marlow is accused of killing Clyde W. Knox, 82; Clyde’s wife, Eva “Sally” Knox, 78; and Sarah J. Anderson, 41 and her daughter Kayla E. Anderson, 15.

“This is truly a shocking and heinous crime, especially for the victims’ families and loved ones, but also for the residents of Butler Twp. and Vandalia,” Heck said. “The defendant, a graduate of Vandalia-Butler High School who then graduated also from the University of Kentucky, coldly shot and killed four defenseless neighbors, including a high school student and her mother as well as an elderly couple, including a military veteran.”

The morning of Aug. 5, Marlow walked into an open garage at 7120 Hardwicke Place and shot Sarah Anderson before going into the home and shooting Kayla Anderson, according to Vandalia Municipal Court records.

ExploreRELATED: Butler Twp. shooting suspect bought guns in Kentucky, kept them in storage unit, according to records

Marlow then went to 7214 Hardwicke Place and entered the detached garage, where he shot Clyde and Eva Knox multiple times, according to court documents.

Marlow fled in an SUV, but was arrested on Aug. 6 in Lawrence, Kansas.

Investigators found a “manifesto” on a computer believed to belong to Marlow where he “spoke of conspiracy theories and believing his neighbors were almost all sleeper cell terrorists,” an affidavit read. “He mentioned voices in his head that spoke to him as well.”

In Other News
1
Washington Twp. man, 21, arrested by FBI, charged with school shooting...
2
‘I’m innocent:’ Jury awards $45M to Fairborn man wrongfully imprisoned
3
Woman indicted in crash that killed 3-year-old daughter in Dayton
4
Man charged with killing Butler County neighbor remains held without...
5
Teen injured in shooting at Dayton event venue, police seek suspect

About the Author

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top