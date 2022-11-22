Bond set at $10M for man accused of killing 4 in Butler Twp.

Marlow is accused of killing Clyde W. Knox, 82; Clyde’s wife, Eva “Sally” Knox, 78; and Sarah J. Anderson, 41 and her daughter Kayla E. Anderson, 15.

“This is truly a shocking and heinous crime, especially for the victims’ families and loved ones, but also for the residents of Butler Twp. and Vandalia,” Heck said. “The defendant, a graduate of Vandalia-Butler High School who then graduated also from the University of Kentucky, coldly shot and killed four defenseless neighbors, including a high school student and her mother as well as an elderly couple, including a military veteran.”

The morning of Aug. 5, Marlow walked into an open garage at 7120 Hardwicke Place and shot Sarah Anderson before going into the home and shooting Kayla Anderson, according to Vandalia Municipal Court records.

Marlow then went to 7214 Hardwicke Place and entered the detached garage, where he shot Clyde and Eva Knox multiple times, according to court documents.

Marlow fled in an SUV, but was arrested on Aug. 6 in Lawrence, Kansas.

Investigators found a “manifesto” on a computer believed to belong to Marlow where he “spoke of conspiracy theories and believing his neighbors were almost all sleeper cell terrorists,” an affidavit read. “He mentioned voices in his head that spoke to him as well.”