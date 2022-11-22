Bond set at $10M for man accused of killing 4 in Butler Twp.

Bond will remain at $10 million for a man accused of killing four people in Butler Twp. in August.
Stephen Alexander Marlow, 40, was arraigned Tuesday morning in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court. A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf for 22 charges, including 12 counts of aggravated murder, eight counts of aggravated burglary and one count each of tampering with evidence and having weapons while under disability.
His next court date is scheduled for Dec. 7.
Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. announced Marlow’s indictment earlier this month at a press conference where he also said the death penalty is “on the table” for the case.
Marlow is accused of killing Clyde W. Knox, 82; Clyde’s wife, Eva “Sally” Knox, 78; and Sarah J. Anderson, 41 and her daughter Kayla E. Anderson, 15.
“This is truly a shocking and heinous crime, especially for the victims’ families and loved ones, but also for the residents of Butler Twp. and Vandalia,” Heck said. “The defendant, a graduate of Vandalia-Butler High School who then graduated also from the University of Kentucky, coldly shot and killed four defenseless neighbors, including a high school student and her mother as well as an elderly couple, including a military veteran.”
The morning of Aug. 5, Marlow walked into an open garage at 7120 Hardwicke Place and shot Sarah Anderson before going into the home and shooting Kayla Anderson, according to Vandalia Municipal Court records.
Marlow then went to 7214 Hardwicke Place and entered the detached garage, where he shot Clyde and Eva Knox multiple times, according to court documents.
Marlow fled in an SUV, but was arrested on Aug. 6 in Lawrence, Kansas.
Investigators found a “manifesto” on a computer believed to belong to Marlow where he “spoke of conspiracy theories and believing his neighbors were almost all sleeper cell terrorists,” an affidavit read. “He mentioned voices in his head that spoke to him as well.”
