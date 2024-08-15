Huber Heights man gets probation who downloaded child sexual abuse material

A Huber Heights man will spend up to five years on probation for downloading child sexual abuse material.

William H. Mills, 23, was sentenced Wednesday by Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Mary Wiseman, according to sentencing documents filed Thursday.

Mills pleaded guilty July 17 to one count of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance. As part of his plea agreement, seven counts of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor were dismissed.

The Huber Heights Police Division opened an investigation after receiving a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children task force that Mills had downloaded child sexual assault material via Kik, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Mills also was designated a Tier I sex offender, which will require him to register his address annually for 15 years.

