Huber Heights man gets probation who downloaded child sexual abuse material

Mills pleaded guilty July 17 to one count of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance. As part of his plea agreement, seven counts of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor were dismissed.

The Huber Heights Police Division opened an investigation after receiving a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children task force that Mills had downloaded child sexual assault material via Kik, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Mills also was designated a Tier I sex offender, which will require him to register his address annually for 15 years.