Huber Heights man indicted in child sex case

Joseph Edward Conner Sr. is scheduled to appear June 15 for his arraignment in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court. A grand jury indicted him for unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, two counts of gross sexual imposition involving a child younger than 13 and two counts of sexual imposition, a misdemeanor.

“The defendant is accused of inappropriate sexual activity with two female victims, who were known to him, in 2021. The girls are now ages 8 and 14,” said Greg Flannagan, Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman.