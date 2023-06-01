X

Huber Heights man indicted in child sex case

Crime & Law
By
32 minutes ago

A 55-year-old Huber Heights man was indicted Thursday in a child sex case involving two girls.

Joseph Edward Conner Sr. is scheduled to appear June 15 for his arraignment in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court. A grand jury indicted him for unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, two counts of gross sexual imposition involving a child younger than 13 and two counts of sexual imposition, a misdemeanor.

“The defendant is accused of inappropriate sexual activity with two female victims, who were known to him, in 2021. The girls are now ages 8 and 14,” said Greg Flannagan, Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman.

The Huber Heights Police Division investigated the case against Conner, he said.

A warrant was issued for Conner’s arrest following his indictment.

