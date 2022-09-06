dayton-daily-news logo
Huber Heights man pleads guilty in death of 15-year-old boy

A Huber Heights man pleaded guilty in the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy found in a vehicle in Harrison Twp. in May 2021.

Jamie Abrams Jr., 19, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and felonious assault, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 29.

Abrams agreed to a sentence of 10 to 14 years, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas records

Jamie Juan Abrams Jr.
Jamie Juan Abrams Jr.

On May 13, 2021, Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies responding to an unrelated call found a man bleeding from his head and asking for help. The man told deputies to check Michigan Avenue for a car with another victim inside, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Deputies found 15-year-old J’Yon Kolby-Lee Manson-Coleman dead inside the vehicle. He was reportedly shot multiple times.

Abrams, Manson-Coleman and the second victim were inside the vehicle when Abrams shot the teen, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Abrams initially was charged with four counts each of murder, felonious assault and aggravated robbery in August 2021, according to court records. He pleaded guilty to a bill of information for involuntary manslaughter that was filed on Friday. Three counts of felonious assault, as well as all murder and aggravated robbery charges, were dismissed.

