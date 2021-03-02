Huber Heights man pleads guilty to shooting after police used Snapchat to track him

Explore Snapchat helps Huber Heights police track shooting suspect

“(Dubois) then shot the gun, hitting (the other man) in the hand,” striking the man’s thumb, according to the affidavit filed Oct. 13 in Montgomery County Municipal Court’s Eastern Division.

Police said the man who was shot told them he used Snapchat to set up the meeting with Dubois. Police found a photo of Dubois that matched his Snapchat photos in the Law Enforcement Automated Data System, records say.

As a result of the guilty plea, the agreement says that a second felonious assault charge, along with robbery charges and multiple firearm specifications, would be dismissed.

Dubois is incarcerated in the Montgomery County Jail on a $250,00 bond.