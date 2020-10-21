Man indicted in shooting; Huber police use Snapchat to track suspect

Earl Lamont Dubois Jr., aka “E,” is accused of shooting another man Oct. 1 in Huber Heights during a struggle over $400 cash after a drug deal went bad.

Dubois apparently agreed to sell 2 ounces of marijuana for $400 and was inside the other man’s pickup truck after the men agreed to meet on Snapchat. However, police said Dubois pulled out a pistol and pointed it at the other man. That’s when the other man grabbed the gun and began to fight for control of it, according to court documents.