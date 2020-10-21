Man indicted in shooting; Huber police use Snapchat to track suspect

A 20-year-old Huber Heights man tracked by police through the messaging app Snapchat was indicted Wednesday in connection to a shooting early this month.
Earl Lamont Dubois Jr., aka “E,” is accused of shooting another man Oct. 1 in Huber Heights during a struggle over $400 cash after a drug deal went bad.
Dubois apparently agreed to sell 2 ounces of marijuana for $400 and was inside the other man’s pickup truck after the men agreed to meet on Snapchat. However, police said Dubois pulled out a pistol and pointed it at the other man. That’s when the other man grabbed the gun and began to fight for control of it, according to court documents.
“'E' then shot the gun, hitting (the other man) in the hand,” striking the man’s thumb, according to the affidavit filed Oct. 13 in Montgomery County Municipal Court’s Eastern Division.
Dubois is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Municipal Court. He is charged with two counts of felonious assault and two counts of aggravated robbery, each with three-year firearm specifications.