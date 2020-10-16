Snapchat helps Huber Heights police track shooting suspect

Earl Lamont Dubois Jr., 20, aka “E” of Huber Heights is accused of fighting Oct. 1 over $400 for 2 ounces of marijuana he apparently agreed to sell.

During a struggle for the cash inside the other man’s pickup truck, police said Dubois pulled out a pistol and pointed it at the other man. That’s when the other man grabbed the gun and began to fight for control of it, according to a statement of facts from Huber Heights police detective Josh Fosnight filed Oct. 13 in Montgomery County Municipal Court’s Eastern Division.