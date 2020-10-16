Snapchat helps Huber Heights police track shooting suspect

Huber Heights police used the messaging app Snapchat to help track a 20-year-old accused of shooting a man in the thumb during a struggle over $400 cash during a drug deal gone bad in the city.
Earl Lamont Dubois Jr., 20, aka “E” of Huber Heights is accused of fighting Oct. 1 over $400 for 2 ounces of marijuana he apparently agreed to sell.
During a struggle for the cash inside the other man’s pickup truck, police said Dubois pulled out a pistol and pointed it at the other man. That’s when the other man grabbed the gun and began to fight for control of it, according to a statement of facts from Huber Heights police detective Josh Fosnight filed Oct. 13 in Montgomery County Municipal Court’s Eastern Division.
“'E' then shot the gun, hitting (the other man) in the hand,” striking the man in the thumb. The shooter, later identified as Dubois, ran away, according to the court document.
The gunshot victim told police he set up the drug deal on Snapchat and was able to pull up the suspect’s page.
Police said they found a photo of Earl Dubois Jr. that matched his Snapchat photos in the Law Enforcement Automated Data System.
“Earl was placed in a photo spread and (the gunshot victim) picked him out of the photo spread with 100% certainty,” Fosnight stated.
Dubois was arrested Wednesday in Dayton and booked into the Montgomery County Jail, where he is held on a $100,000 bond.
He is charged with two counts of felonious assault, each with a three-year firearm specification.