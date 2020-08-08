Husband of woman killed in RTA bus crash mourns wife

Woody Willis said the 90 days in jail isn’t a long time and that by the time negotiations are finished, Belyeu could receive an even lighter sentence. But he understands that prosecutors position that there are potential mitigating factors like it being dark and rainy.

But still, he said it’s tough for him to understand how the driver didn’t see her as she was hit using a cross-walk on a one-way street to get to her job at the Social Security Administration office at the Federal Courthouse.

Woody Willis said he misses his wife. He said over the last four years she spent a large part of her time taking care of her late mother and she was just coming out of the grief of losing her mom.

“You can’t calculate what was taken from her,” Woody Willis said. “She should have been able to live out her life without very many problems.”

Explore Former Oakwood safety director pleads guilty in child pornography case

Woody Willis said her niece just had a baby and Lynn Willis planned to be part of the child’s life.

“She wanted to be there. When I get sad, it’s usually about things like that. Just realizing what was robbed from her,” he said.