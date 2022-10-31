Indiana man charged in Preble County standoff

Upon arrival, deputies determined Gabbard was inside but he reportedly refused to come outside.

The sheriff’s office received information from Richmond police that Gabbard was considered armed and was known to carry gun and wear body armor.

The Darke County Special Response Team, which includes deputies from Preble County, and the Miami County Special Response Team then responded.

After several hours, crews deployed tear gas and deputies found Gabbard in the attic, according to the sheriff’s office. Gabbard is being held in the Preble County Jail.

Lewisburg police, North Central EMS, West Manchester and Eldorado fire departments also assisted with the standoff.