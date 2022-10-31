Indiana man charged in Preble County standoff

A Richmond, Indiana, man who reportedly led to a standoff after refusing to come out of a Preble County home for an arrest warrant is facing additional charges.
Justin Paul Gabbard, 35, was charged with two felony counts of inducing panic and misdemeanor charges of obstructing official business and resisting arrest, according to Eaton Municipal Court records.
Around 2 p.m. Wednesday, Preble County sheriff’s deputies responded to the 8400 block of U.S. 127 North to serve a warrant for robbery out of Wayne County, Indiana, after learning the wanted man was at the residence, according to the sheriff’s office.
On Oct. 21, a warrant for a felony robbery charge was issued against Gabbard in Wayne Superior Court II, according to court records.
Credit: Preble County Jail
Upon arrival, deputies determined Gabbard was inside but he reportedly refused to come outside.
The sheriff’s office received information from Richmond police that Gabbard was considered armed and was known to carry gun and wear body armor.
The Darke County Special Response Team, which includes deputies from Preble County, and the Miami County Special Response Team then responded.
After several hours, crews deployed tear gas and deputies found Gabbard in the attic, according to the sheriff’s office. Gabbard is being held in the Preble County Jail.
Lewisburg police, North Central EMS, West Manchester and Eldorado fire departments also assisted with the standoff.
