Investigation into Middletown double homicide continues

Multiple detectives are continuing to search for suspects, and the reason, for why two men were gunned down in their Middletown home Saturday morning.
Roommates Daniel Fitzgerald and Marvin Davis, both 25, returned home in the 700 block of 15th Avenue after an evening at an Elliott Drive bar. By 3:27 a.m., both men had been hit by gunfire. That is when one of them called 911 for help saying, “please come help me, I don’t want to die.”
Fitzgerald died of a gunshot wound at the scene, according to the Butler County Coroner’s Office. Davis died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to Warren County Coroner Dr. Russell Uptegrove. Davis was taken to Atrium Medical Center, which is in Warren County, where he died.
On Tuesday, detectives continued to follow up on leads, seek and execute search warrants for cell phones and electronics and gather doorbell cameras from neighbors, according to Middletown Police Chief David Birk.
The security camera from Bar II, where the roommates frequented before their death, is also under review. But police have found no indication there was a problem at the bar.
There was no evidence of forced entry into their residence nor any indication the men fired in self-defense, the chief said.
“It doesn’t appear to be robbery,” said Birk.
“We are asking for help anywhere we can find it,” he said.
Anyone with information regarding the shooting is urged call Middletown detective Ken Mynhier at 513-425-7720 or 513-425-7700.
