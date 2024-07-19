Investigators ask for public help after Preble County fire ruled arson; $5K reward offered

Fire investigators are asking for public help after ruling that a West Elkton fire was caused by arson, with a possible $5,000 reward.

In a release, the Ohio Department of Commerce’s Division of State Fire Marshal said that at 12:19 a.m. on Friday, the Shawnee Fire District responded to a fire in a vacant single-family house at 7369 Greenbush Road. Fire crews found the house to be fully engulfed in flames, but nobody was hurt in the fire.