Investigators ask for public help after Preble County fire ruled arson; $5K reward offered

Fire investigators are asking for public help after ruling that a West Elkton fire was caused by arson, with a possible $5,000 reward.
In a release, the Ohio Department of Commerce’s Division of State Fire Marshal said that at 12:19 a.m. on Friday, the Shawnee Fire District responded to a fire in a vacant single-family house at 7369 Greenbush Road. Fire crews found the house to be fully engulfed in flames, but nobody was hurt in the fire.
On investigation, the agency said that they determined that the fire was due to “an intentional human act.”
The agency said that a reward of $5,000 is being offered by the Blue Ribbon Arson Committee for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the fire.
Anyone with information is asked to call the State Fire Marshal’s tip line at 1-800-589-2728. Callers can remain anonymous, and the agency said that all tips will be thoroughly investigated.
