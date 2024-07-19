Investigators ask for public help after Preble County fire ruled arson; $5K reward offered

Crime & Law
By
0 minutes ago
X

Fire investigators are asking for public help after ruling that a West Elkton fire was caused by arson, with a possible $5,000 reward.

In a release, the Ohio Department of Commerce’s Division of State Fire Marshal said that at 12:19 a.m. on Friday, the Shawnee Fire District responded to a fire in a vacant single-family house at 7369 Greenbush Road. Fire crews found the house to be fully engulfed in flames, but nobody was hurt in the fire.

On investigation, the agency said that they determined that the fire was due to “an intentional human act.”

ExploreArea businesses looking at employee mental health as they work on attracting, retaining talent

The agency said that a reward of $5,000 is being offered by the Blue Ribbon Arson Committee for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the fire.

Anyone with information is asked to call the State Fire Marshal’s tip line at 1-800-589-2728. Callers can remain anonymous, and the agency said that all tips will be thoroughly investigated.

In Other News
1
UPDATE: 2 killed, one critically injured in Dayton triple shooting
2
Man shot, killed in domestic incident in Washington Twp.; woman...
3
Woman pleads guilty to charges in 2022 head-on crash that seriously...
4
Trotwood man pleads guilty to burning down garage, trying to set fire...
5
Man shot, wounded by off-duty Kettering police officer pleads guilty to...

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top