Jury convicts man of stealing DoorDash driver’s SUV with boy inside

Crime & Law
By
59 minutes ago

A jury found a man guilty of stealing a DoorDash driver’s SUV with her 11-year-old son inside in late 2021 in Dayton.

Jason Paul Wolfe was convicted Friday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court of kidnapping, grand theft (motor vehicle) and petty theft, a misdemeanor, court records show.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

A hearing is next week on a repeat violent offender specification, and a sentencing date has not yet been set, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Wolfe on Nov. 15, 2021, was at Angie’s Tavern at 703 Watervliet Ave. when a woman parked a 2021 Hyundai Kona with her son inside in front of 631 Watervliet Ave.

Wolfe let the boy out of the SUV about 15 minutes later. The child was not hurt.

The woman identified herself as a DoorDash driver to 911 dispatchers and said she was picking up an order when the SUV was stolen with her child and belongings in it, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center records.

Xenia Police Division officers arrested Wolfe the next day, when Wolfe had the keys to the SUV, which was found not far from where he was arrested, the affidavit stated.

Wolfe was reportedly picked out of a lineup by a witness at Angie’s Tavern, where Wolfe also was accused of leaving without paying his approximately $40 bill, according to court documents.

Wolfe remains held in the Montgomery County Jail.

