Jury finds Dayton man guilty in sexual assault of UD student

Crime & Law
By
7 minutes ago
X

A jury found a Dayton man guilty Friday of breaking into a house in April and sexually assaulting a 21-year-old University of Dayton student sleeping on a couch.

Marquece Allen Simmons Sr., 32, is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 29 by Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Susan Solle after the jury convicted him of aggravated burglary, rape and sexual battery.

University of Dayton police were called around 6 a.m. April 15 to a house in the 1900 block of Trinity Avenue leased by UD students.

A woman said she was awakened by the suspect while she was sleeping on a couch, and that he sexually assaulted her, told her his name was “Dimitri,” got up and walked into the kitchen and then left out the front door, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

“(The woman’s) roommates found doorbell camera video of the suspect entering and leaving their house,” the document stated.

The video showed the suspect enter a car parked along a nearby curb.

Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles investigators were able to identify Simmons as the suspect, and his probation officer reportedly confirmed he was the same man seen in the doorbell camera video, according to the affidavit.

Simmons remains held in the Montgomery County Jail.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

