NEW DETAILS: Surveillance video key to arrest, charges in Miamisburg murder case

Judd’s girlfriend told police she had been texting him back and forth that morning, and that at 11:17 a.m. she sent him a text message but he did not respond. She was not able to reach him after that time, and at about 12:20 p.m. she left work to return home to check on him. She arrived about 10 minutes later and called 911. “He’s got a gash on his head, he’s bleeding,” Judd’s girlfriend said as she pleaded for help. “I don’t think he’s breathing.”

Surveillance footage from a nearby residences captured footage of a suspect later identified as Smith who was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, camouflage pants, gray shoes and carrying a black bookbag, according to court documents.

Following is the timeline of activity recorded on Wednesday on residential surveillance video:

10:46 a.m.: The suspect was recorded dropping a bicycle near the roadway on East Pearl Street, just west of Judd’s residence, and walk north on North 11th Street.

11:47 a.m.: The suspect was captured leaving the backyard of Judd’s residence in the 1100 block of East Pearl Street and onto East Pearl Street where he picked up the dropped bicycle and rode away from the area.

Continuous footage documented that no one else had entered Judd’s residence while the suspect had been inside, the document stated.

Police found the bicycle shown on video on North 12th Street near the CVS store at 12:05 E. Central Ave. and found Judd’s damaged cellphone behind the store.

Surveillance video from local businesses captured the suspect as he dropped the bike near CVS, then walked behind CVS before going inside, where he added money to an electronic money application, according to court records.

While investigators were canvassing the 1200 block of East Central Avenue for evidence around 1:30 p.m. Thursday, the manager of a local store said a person matching the suspect’s description was near the Walgreens at 1260 E. Central Ave. in Miamisburg.

Investigators responded and made contact with Smith, whom police said matched the suspect captured on surveillance the day before leaving the rear of Judd’s home and the CVS store. Smith reportedly had an odor of raw marijuana on his person or bookbag and gave police permission to search his bookbag. Inside police found a bag of suspected marijuana, an Xbox game system, a smoking device and cash, according to the court record.

“There was also evidence of suspected blood inside the bookbag and on some of the contents. Tony also had a cut on one of his fingers,” the document stated.

Judd’s girlfriend said the property matched the description of property taken from her residence. In addition, a past pawn receipt from the victim showed the Xbox game system had the same serial number as the console found in the bookbag, police said. However, police did not find a gun discovered missing from the residence, and it is not clear if that weapon was believed to have been used to shoot Judd.

“It was determined that a revolver had been stolen from the victim’s residence and never recovered,” the document stated.

During questioning, Smith admitted he was the person on surveillance video and that he was inside the home for an hour and had been using drugs with the victim. He told police he was let out by Judd and that he left through the back door, according to the court record.

Smith is held on a $500,000 bond in the Montgomery County Jail.