Jury finds man guilty of murder in DMAX shooting

Cox is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 4.

He was accused of fatally shooting 28-year-old Jeffrey James Allen III and shooting and wounding another co-worker on May 18, 2023.

The second shooting victim suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, police said. Cox was also injured after he shot himself in the head.

Moraine police said two others had injuries unrelated to the shooting.

Police were called just before 9 p.m. to the DMAX plant at 3100 Dryden Road for an active shooter. Crews arrived within minutes and determined the threat was over, Moraine police Sgt. Andy Parish said previously.

Cox was found outside the plant with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his head and two shooting victims were found inside the building.

Investigators determined Cox and Allen had been feuding over a woman.

“We’ve been able to confirm that both the suspect and Mr. Allen were apparently involved in a domestic related feud over a female who was also an employee of the facility,” Parish said. “During the altercation between the two males … the suspect produced a semi-automatic handgun and shot and killed Mr. Allen.”

Cox reportedly fired at least dozen rounds, all of which appeared to be targeted at Allen.

The second shooting victim was not involved in the dispute.